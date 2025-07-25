Al Jazeera article warns of Israel-India nexus using Baloch separatists

DOHA: Palestinian writer and researcher Abdulla Moaswes has raised alarm over what he describes as an emerging Israel-India nexus attempting to co-opt the Baloch separatists for their own geopolitical interests.

In an article published by Al Jazeera, Moaswes pointed to the launch of the Balochistan Studies Project (BSP) by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) — a Washington-based think tank — as a clear sign of foreign interference in the Baloch separatist movement.

According to MEMRI’s announcement on June 12, the new research initiative aims to monitor developments in the Balochistan region, which it labeled as “the perfect outpost to counter and keep under control Iran, its nuclear ambitions, and its relations with Pakistan.”

Moaswes highlighted MEMRI’s long-standing pro-Israel orientation. Founded in 1998 by Colonel Yigal Carmon, a former officer in the Israeli Military Intelligence Corps, the organization is widely known for selectively translating content from Arabic, Persian, and Turkish media — often used to support pro-Israel narratives in Western discourse. Reports have also linked MEMRI to unofficial intelligence work for Israel since at least 2012.

In this context, the BSP initiative is being interpreted as part of a broader Israeli strategy to infiltrate and manipulate secessionist movements in South Asia, particularly those challenging Iranian and Pakistani sovereignty.

“Framing Balochistan as a natural ally of the West while ignoring the role of Western corporations in resource extraction and ecological harm exposes the colonial undertones of the project,” the article argued.

MEMRI’s website introduced Mir Yar Baloch, a self-proclaimed Baloch political scientist and social media influencer, as a “special adviser” to the BSP. In May 2025, Yar Baloch made headlines by unilaterally declaring Balochistan’s independence on X and expressed support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming India had the backing of “60 million Baloch patriots” following the launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Analysts believe such developments point to an Israeli overture toward formal engagement with Baloch separatist elements, potentially aimed at building long-term influence in regions where the legitimacy of Iran and Pakistan is fragile. Israel’s growing partnership with India further fuels these suspicions.