Al Pacino recalls near-death experience during Covid

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino has revealed losing his pulse in a near-death experience due to Covid during the 2020 pandemic.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on the deterioration of his health due to an infection which resulted in dehydration.

“My pulse was gone. It was so — you’re here, you’re not. I thought: Wow, you don’t even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge,” said Al Pacino. “What happened was, I felt not good — unusually not good. Then I had a fever, and I was getting dehydrated and all that. So I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn’t have a pulse.”

Recalling the incident during the Covid, the Hollywood actor said that an ambulance with six paramedics arrived at his home within minutes to attend him.

“I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something. It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: ‘He’s back. He’s here,’” Al Pacino added.

It is noteworthy here that the Hollywood star is currently promoting his upcoming memoir “Sonny Boy,” set to be published on October 15.

Al Pacino recently appeared in actor Johnny Depp’s directorial “Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.”

His upcoming slates include “Lear Rex,” a new “King Lear” adaptation co-starring Jessica Chastain and the horror movie “The Ritual.”