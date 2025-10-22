Al Pacino spotted in Paris in his mob boss attire

Al Pacino was seen on set in Paris for the first time, fully transformed into his character, a powerful mob boss.

On October 21, Tuesday, Al Pacino is known for his iconic role as Michael Corleone in “The Godfather” trilogy. Pacino is set to revive his legendary gangster persona.

The acclaimed actor wore a stylish three-piece beige suit complemented by a camel-toned overcoat, which featured a dramatic fur collar. He completed his look with a crisp white shirt, a teal tie, and impeccably polished tan leather brogues.

The film, titled “Father Joe”, is directed by Barthelemy Grossmann and also stars Kiefer Sutherland as Father Joe, portrayed as a man of faith who embarks on a violent crusade against New York City’s criminal world in the 1990s.

17-year-old Ever Anderson, also known for her work in Peter Pan & Wendy and Black Widow, will play a young woman caught between danger and redemption under Father Joe’s guidance.

Sutherland expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “I’ve been a fan of producer Luc Besson since ‘Subway.’ He has a unique ability to blend drama and action without compromising either. I’m thrilled to collaborate with him on ‘Father Joe’ and with director Barthélémy Grossmann. I can’t wait to get started”.