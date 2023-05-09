Al-Qadir Trust case: Bushra Bibi challenges NAB inquiry in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan has challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the chairman and Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were made respondents in the plea. The plea stated that the political opponents have started a fake inquiry against Bushra Bibi. Furthermore, the plea urged the court to order NAB for details of the inquiry.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

Read more: Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.