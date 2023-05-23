Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan submits response to NAB’s May 19 notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted a written response to May 19 notice of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

In the written response, the former prime minister noted that the £190 million received from the National Crime Agency (NCA) was present in the Supreme Court’s account. “No personal benefit of any kind was taken from this amount,” he claimed.

“Allegations of corruption by NAB are fabricated, baseless and malicious,” the former premier stated. He also denied that he or his wife had benefitted monetarily as Al-Qadir trustees.

Imran Khan claimed that the federal cabinet had unanimously taken a decision regarding the amount in accordance with the law.

He further informed the anti-graft watchdog that a copy of its inquiry report had been lost during his arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this month and requested that another copy be sent to his Zaman Park residence.

He also denied NAB’s statement that he had not provided the required documents, saying that they were given to the body after the summons was received.

“The reply as well as my readiness and willingness to join the investigation of the case on 23.05.2023 is without prejudice to my clear and unambiguous stand that NAB has no jurisdiction to initiate any investigation or inquiry into this matter,” the response concluded.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a probe into National Crime Agency £190m scandal.

The former prime minister along with his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before NAB’s Combined Investigation Team. Sources said Imran Khan has been asked to respond to 20 questions regarding the transfer of £190m from the United Kingdom.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was earlier summoned on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ in National Crime Agency £190m scandal, but he did not show up.

The body has also sought a record of freezing £190m, the sources said. Earlier in the day Bushra Bibi was granted interim bail by the accountability court.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.