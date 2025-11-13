Al Sadd name ex-Inter boss Mancini as new manager

Al Sadd have appointed former Inter Milan and Italy boss Roberto Mancini as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-season deal, the Qatari club announced on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Italian returns to management over a year after leaving his role with the Saudi Arabia national team.

Mancini takes the reins at Al Sadd, who sit sixth in the Qatari top-flight with 14 points from nine matches, eight adrift of table-toppers Al-Gharafa.

His most successful spell as a manager came during his time with Inter. He led Inter to three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia crowns and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during his first spell at the club between 2004-2008.

He also guided Italy to the 2020 European Championship title and led Manchester City to their first Premier League crown in the 2011-12 campaign.

Mancini was linked with the Nottingham Forest job before the Premier League club appointed Sean Dyche in October.