VIDEO: Aladdin spotted riding ‘floating’ carpet in Dubai

A young man dressed in an ‘Aladdin’ costume recently went viral in the United Arab Emirates after being seen riding a ‘floating’ carpet on the streets of Dubai.

YouTuber ‘RhyzOrDie’, who dressed like ‘Aladdin’ has created some really impressive things in 2021 that deserve more praise.

RhyzOrDie created the ‘floating’ carpet by crafting a PVC pipe frame around an electronic longboard. He then fixed a carpet on top of it, to give it a magical look.

That’s not all. The YouTuber took things to the next level by fixing a carpet to his surfboard before taking it out to the sea.

One can easily get baffled because it sure looks like his carpet is gliding over the surface of the water. But what is the secret? The YouTuber said he used an ‘eFoil board’ for the stunt. It means a surfboard with an electric propeller.

“The eFoil rider doesn’t need to paddle for waves or pump with their legs to keep the board in motion. An eFoil is basically the world’s smallest personal, motorized watercraft,” WindFoilZone explains.

“The highly anticipated behind-the-scenes look of how we made the “Aladdin and the Magic Carpet” video. Hopefully, this inspires someone out there to take action on envisioned ideas. Thanks so much for the overwhelming support, the new following, and a huge thanks to the journalist who landed me on the following pages. You guys are awesome!” read the description.

