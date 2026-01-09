Alan Cumming achieves another milestone of his career

Alan Cumming received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , marking another milestone in a career that continues to span theatre, film and television.

On Thursday, the Scottish actor and television host was honoured during a ceremony in Hollywood as his professional profile remained prominent across multiple mediums.

According to the details given by Hollywood Boulevard, Cumming was awarded the 2,832nd star, located at 6320 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Iguana Vintage Clothing. He received the recognition in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category, reflecting a body of work that has consistently crossed creative boundaries.

The ceremony began at 11.30am PT and was hosted by Variety’s Marc Malkin. Guest speakers included Monica Lewinsky and actor Brian Cox, and the event was livestreamed for fans unable to attend in person. Images and video from the unveiling were widely shared online, showing Cumming addressing the crowd with the theatrical confidence that has long defined his public persona.

Cumming’s career has included major achievements on stage and screen. He won a Tony Award for his performance in Cabaret and earned Emmy Awards for roles including his work on The Good Wife. His film credits range from independent projects to large studio productions such as GoldenEye and X2: X-Men United.

More recently, he has gained renewed attention as the host and executive producer of Peacock’s reality series The Traitors, a role that has introduced him to a new audience and highlighted his distinctive style and timing.

Observers noted that the Walk of Fame honour arrives while Cumming remains actively involved in shaping contemporary television and performance culture, rather than as a retrospective tribute.