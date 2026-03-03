Alan Cumming makes a public apology

Alan Cumming issued a public apology after a public outburst during the 79th BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Cumming taking to his Instagram, “What should’ve been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma-triggering shitshow”. He continued, “I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed around the world. I’m so sorry the Tourettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition”.

Cumming further said, “The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgement about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured”.

Cumming also said he felt “let down” that the BBC allowed the slur to be broadcast audibly, while choosing to “censor free speech” elsewhere in the programme. He appeared to reference the decision to cut Akinola Davies Jr, saying “free Palestine” during his acceptance speech for the outstanding British debut for My Father’s Shadow.

Cumming concluded his post by congratulating the evening’s winners, reaffirming his support for the film community despite the disruption.

During the recent BAFTA Awards, Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Sinners actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. The interruption occurred during what had been intended as a celebration of film, diversity and inclusion.