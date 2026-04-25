Alan Cumming revealed insights about his friendship with Lisa Kudrow. He also shared his emotions regarding Lisa’s tribute in Time’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

In an interview with US Weekly at the Time 100 Gala on Thursday, the actor shared his reaction to Lisa’s tribute in Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026. Alan also told the outlet, “I didn’t know it was going to be her. They don’t tell you. And so it was just such a lovely surprise”.

“And you know, everything that she said about me, I completely feel about her,” he added. “It’s a lovely thing about knowing someone for a really long time, and having it be a genuine friendship.” In her tribute, Lisa penned that The Traitors host is “just as spectacular in person as he is on your television screen.”

“I mean, are you kidding? He steps into the room, and you just can’t help but think, ‘Yes. Glorious,” she continued. “Everything about him is thrilling. And yet, there’s something about him that makes you feel like you can take a deep, calming breath whenever he’s near. ”

“He’s so fully himself, so free, so authentic that simply being around him feels like a celebration. It’s really no wonder everyone is so drawn to him,” the Friends alum wrote about Alan.

Lisa added that watching Alan host the reality competition series is “so much fun, not only because he always looks fantastic, but because he plays such a great villain”.

“The Alan I know off-screen is sweet, bubbly, and friendly,” she concluded. “He chooses joy, he chooses glee, and he sees the wonderful in everything. He’s a phenomenal person and also, luckily for us, a brilliant performer. Alan can do anything and everything, and that’s really all there is to it”.

For those unversed, Alan and Lisa worked together on the 1997 comedy film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.