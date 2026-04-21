Alan Osmond Dies at 76

Alan Osmond passed away at the age of 76. He was the oldest member of the iconic 70s band The Osmonds.

The American band’s founder and guitarist breathed his last on Monday, April 20, following a 40-year battle with multiple sclerosis. The musician’s family announced his death.

According to the statement, “His positive outlook was an inspiration to many, and he donated much of his time speaking at MS events, encouraging individuals like himself on how to mentally and physically deal with the advancement and treatment of the disease”.

For those unversed, Alan rose to fame after performing with his siblings – Wayne, Merrill, and Jay – on The Andy Williams Show in the 60s. Their younger brothers, Donny and Jimmy, later joined the band. Alan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.

“I was on stage and couldn’t raise my right hand. I trusted my Heavenly Father. You have to have opposition in life, this was my test. I may have MS, but MS does not have me!” he once said.

The crooner’s death left his fans in tears, with one writing on social media, “So Sad To Hear This News, Osmond Fan, 55 Years Loving This Amazing Family. Rest In Peace, Alan Osmond.”

“May he Rest In Peace, and his family find peace and comfort at this time. This is so sad. I grew up watching the Osmond family. Sending my deepest and sincere condolences,” added another one.