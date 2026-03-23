Alan Ritchson allegedly goes full ‘Reacher’ on neighbor in viral video

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson has landed in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after an alleged altercation in his neighborhood outside Nashville, Tennessee — and a viral video is at the center of it.

The viral video, first obtained by TMZ, appears to show Alan Ritchson throwing punches at a man identified as Ronnie Taylor. It’s a chaotic scene, and what stands out is that two children — believed to be Alan Ritchson’s — are nearby as it unfolds. The viral video has since spread rapidly, pulling the incident into wider public view.

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson might’ve thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026



According to Taylor, the issue didn’t start that day. He had already raised concerns about Alan Ritchson riding a Kawasaki motorbike through the neighborhood at what he felt were excessive speeds, often revving the engine. That frustration carried into the next day. By Sunday, things boiled over.

Taylor says the confrontation turned physical after a moment of anger — a gesture, a reaction — and then suddenly, it wasn’t just an argument anymore. In his account to police, Alan Ritchson allegedly punched him, kicked him, and continued hitting him even after he fell to the ground. The viral video doesn’t tell the whole story, but it has become a key piece in how the incident is being perceived.

Photos shared afterward show Taylor with visible bruising and swelling on his face. They add weight to his claims, though investigators are still working through the details. For now, the viral video continues to circulate, raising more questions than answers.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far. Alan Ritchson has not publicly responded to the allegations, and there’s been no official statement from his side yet — which, honestly, is only adding to the speculation around the viral video.

At 43, Alan Ritchson is best known for leading the hit Reacher series, where he plays the physically imposing Jack Reacher. The role has made Alan Ritchson a familiar face globally, which explains why this viral video has gained so much traction so quickly.

Beyond Reacher, Alan Ritchson has built a steady career across television and film, appearing in Blue Mountain State, Fast X, Titans and even taking on the role of Aquaman in Smallville.

For now, though, it’s not a role or a performance defining the conversation — it’s this viral video, and whatever comes next as the investigation continues.