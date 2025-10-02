Alan Ritchson reveals bizarre daily routine to become Reacher in BTS video

Alan Ritchson has given fans a hilarious and surprising look at one of the unexpected necessities of playing Jack Reacher on screen through a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

While Alan Ritchson has been praised by audiences for perfectly embodying the role in Reacher, the actor revealed in a BTS video on his Instagram that he has to undergo daily tattoo coverage before filming begins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)



The BTS video shows Ritchson heading into the makeup trailer for what he jokingly called “magic tattoo removal witchery.” Since the real-life actor has tattoos covering both arms, the Reacher team relies on makeup artist Kat Crisp to cover them up completely, as his character does not have any. In the video, Alan Ritchson even explained that he shaves his arms so the makeup sticks more effectively.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse comes as Reacher Season 4 continues production, keeping fans excited for what’s next in the popular Prime Video series. Alan Ritchson also teased fans by sharing a playful text exchange with Crisp, joking that he was considering a neck tattoo, only for her to reply, “I quit.” Ritchson later laughed off the exchange by admitting, “I tried to make her quit.”

The video also included end-of-day footage of Alan Ritchson removing both the tattoo cover-up and fake blood makeup from his temple and knuckles. It’s a lighthearted moment that shows the unexpected details that go into transforming him into Reacher every day on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Crisp (@katvonpire)

Earlier, new set photos from Reacher Season 4 revealed Sydelle Noel as Alan Ritchson’s next on-screen love interest.

Filming for the hit Prime Video action series is well underway, with Reacher Season 4 adapting Lee Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with the new season introducing Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green, a New York homicide detective.

On set, Noel was spotted in a sleeveless top, high-waisted trousers and black shoes, her hair in a ponytail, as she filmed scenes outdoors.

Also Read: BTS photos reveal Alan Ritchson’s new love interest in Reacher Season 4