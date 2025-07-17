Alan Ritchson expands career beyond Reacher with major signing

Alan Ritchson, best known for playing the lead in the hit action series Reacher, has joined Range Media Partners.

The actor, who rose to global fame thanks to his role as Jack Reacher, made the move after parting ways with his longtime manager.

Range, led by co-founder Rich Cook, reportedly beat out several firms to sign the actor.

Alan Ritchson is currently filming the fourth season of Reacher, continuing as both the star and executive producer.

The show has been a massive success for Prime Video, with its third season becoming the most-watched returning series on the platform, pulling in over 54 million viewers in just 19 days.

In addition to Reacher, Alan Ritchson has a growing relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, where he has both a first-look film deal and a separate three-film acting agreement.

Under this partnership, he has been involved in multiple projects, including the family holiday comedy The Man With The Bag with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the buddy comedy Playdate alongside Kevin James.

He stars in The Runner with Owen Wilson, Motor City with Shailene Woodley and Ben Foster, and the Netflix sci-fi film War Machine.

He also played roles in Ordinary Angels with Hilary Swank and Guy Ritchie’s World War II film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Looking ahead, Alan Ritchson is set to produce and star in Painter, written by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and will return to the Fast & Furious franchise for its eleventh instalment.

Alan Ritchson continues to be represented by WME and Hansen Jacobson. His move to Range Media Partners marks another major step in a career that shows no signs of slowing down.