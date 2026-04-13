Alan Ritchson to new survival series for Netflix

Actor Alan Ritchson is stepping into a different kind of role—one that trades scripted action for real-world endurance—as he prepares to lead a new unscripted survival competition series for Netflix.

Best known for his work in Reacher, Alan Ritchson will front the yet-untitled series, marking his first time hosting and executive producing a format built around raw survival rather than character-driven storytelling.

Alan Ritchson will guide a group of high-profile personalities—creators, public figures, people used to attention—into a stripped-down environment where modern comforts disappear quickly.

For Netflix, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. The platform has quietly built a strong foothold in the survival genre, with shows like Outlast and the licensed success of Alone drawing consistent audiences.

Alan Ritchson’s involvement, though, adds a different kind of appeal.

There’s also a bit of full-circle energy here. Long before Reacher and the recent run of action-heavy roles, Ritchson had a brief moment on American Idol more than two decades ago.

Behind the scenes, the series is backed by Bunim/Murray Productions, a company with a long track record in reality and competition formats. Ritchson is also serving as an executive producer, alongside a team that includes Julie Pizzi and Jay Bienstock, who will oversee the show as showrunner.

Even with a packed slate—Reacher heading into another season, film projects lined up—Alan Ritchson seems to be leaning into this new challenge rather than treating it as a side project.

Earlier, “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson landed in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after an alleged altercation in his neighborhood outside Nashville, Tennessee, and a viral video is at the center of it.

The viral video, first obtained by TMZ, appears to show Ritchson throwing punches at a man identified as Ronnie Taylor. It’s a chaotic scene, and what stands out is that two children — believed to be Alan Ritchson’s — are nearby as it unfolds. The viral video has since spread rapidly, pulling the incident into wider public view.