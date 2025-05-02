Why is Alan Ritchson covered in blood? BTS video raises questions

While Reacher fans eagerly await the return of Alan Ritchson’s towering presence on the small screen, the action star is currently filming Runner, an adrenaline-fuelled action film co-starring Owen Wilson, being shot in the scenic locales of Brisbane and the Gold Coast in Australia.

In Runner, Alan Ritchson plays Hank Malone, an elite courier assigned an urgent, life-saving mission: transporting a vital organ to a critically ill young girl.

However, what begins as a race against time quickly turns deadly when dark forces emerge, determined to sabotage the delivery and jeopardise the girl’s life.

Alan Ritchson, known for his candid social media presence, gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Instagram, showing off a blood-soaked look from the set and hinting at the gritty, bone-crunching action in store.

He captioned the post: “Another outstanding week on Runner.”

The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Leila George as Kate Baker, Rodrigo Santoro as Damián Zaldívar, and Sullivan Stapleton as Josh.

Runner is helmed by Need for Speed and Expend4bles director Scott Waugh, with a script penned by Miles Hubley and Tommy White. Producers include Mark Fasano (Nickel City Pictures), Jeffrey Greenstein (A Higher Standard), Deborah Glover (G2 Dispatch), Todd Garner, and Dan Spilo.

Read More: This stunt knocked out Alan Ritchson for a day during Reacher S3 finale filming

Waugh expressed his excitement over the film’s lead pairing: “This pairing (of Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson) is something I believe audiences have been hungry for. And we strive to achieve the unexpected from the page-turner script that Miles and Tommy delivered.”

Alan Ritchson’s career continues to soar, with a packed slate ahead. Alongside Runner, he’s set to return for Reacher Season 4 and its upcoming spin-off Neagley, where he’ll reunite with Maria Sten. He’s also appearing in War Machine alongside Dennis Quaid.

Later this year, fans can catch Alan Ritchson in the festive Amazon MGM action-comedy The Man With The Bag, in which he plays a petty thief recruited by none other than Santa Claus, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, to recover stolen presents.