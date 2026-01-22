Alana Hadid takes sharp dig at Nicola Peltz in Beckham rift

Alana Hadid—the sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend—has weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking revelations regarding his family’s growing strife.

As Brooklyn reportedly labeled the Beckhams “evil” and swore total loyalty to his wife, the 40-year-old Alana expressed her own opinion on the conflict. Alana is the half-sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella and the eldest sibling of Marielle and Anwar. Interestingly, Nicola (the Transformers: Age of Extinction star) dated Anwar for nearly two years, from 2016 to 2018, before meeting Brooklyn.

The Seeds host has suggested over the years that the actress has “wanted to be famous for years.” This sentiment resurfaced after fashion photographer Eli Rezkallah posted a critique of the couple, writing, “Ending an eight-paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know. ” Rezkallah was referring to Brooklyn’s recent plea for solitude for himself and Nicola.

Alana quickly chimed in, responding, “Right, and that girl doesn’t want privacy; she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”

Reports suggest that the entire Hadid family allegedly had issues with Nicola both during and after her romance with Anwar. Notably, at the time of their relationship, Anwar was 17 and legally a minor, while Nicola was 22. Speculation at the time claimed that Anwar had grown distant from his family during their two-year stint together.