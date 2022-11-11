Friday, November 11, 2022
Alarm bells: Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $956m to $7.9b

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined $956 million to $7.96 billion during the week ended on November 4, 2022, according to data released by the central bank.

In a statement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.72 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.76 billion after a reduction of $2 million.

“During the week ended on November 4, 2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $956 million to $7,957 million due to external debt servicing,” said SBP in a statement.

“Major external debt repayments executed during the week include repayment of government’s commercial loans,” it said.

The SBP further said that “refinancing of these loans was in process which would improve foreign exchange reserves in the coming weeks”.

Web Desk

