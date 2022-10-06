Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Alarming level: SBP reserves fall $106mn to $7.9bn

test

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $106 million during the week ended on September 30, 2022, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, SBP said that the foreign currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $7.9 billion, down by $106 million compared to $8.6 on Sept 30.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.59 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.69 billion.

“During the week ended on September 30, 2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $106 million to $7,899.8 million due to external debt repayment which includes interest payments on Eurobonds,” said the SBP.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.