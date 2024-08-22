Alarming revelations emerge in Fatima murder case

KHAIRPUR: Following the tragic death of minor maid Fatima some disturbing details have been emerged regarding the case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Fatima’s parents were allegedly forced into accepting a deal, under the large sum of Rs 20 million.

Sources reveal that the owner of a private school played a pivotal role in brokering the deal between the involved parties.

As per the agreement, the parents received an initial payment of Rs 1.5 million. However, the remaining amount was withheld due to complications with the accused’s bail.

The accused reportedly settled with key witnesses by paying them Rs 0.15 million each afterwards, the victim’s mother submitted an affidavit requesting a change in the legal team.

Contradictions have surfaced between the statements given by Fatima’s parents to the court and the media.

While the father initially claimed they were not intimidated and vowed not to forgive the perpetrators, he later suggested that their relatives had rejected the statements made, implying external pressure or influence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident gained widespread attention in August 2023 when a CCTV footage showing Fatima’s suffering went viral.

The initial post-mortem report confirmed signs of torture and abuse.

Following the registration of the case, several individuals, including Pir Asadullah Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah, Hina Shah, and Imtiaz, were arrested in connection with the crime.