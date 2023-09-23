Fatima murder case: SHO threatens victim’s family

NAUSHEHRO FEROZ: SHO Khanwahin issuing threats of abduction and killing, Ranipur murder victim’s family has complained.

Ten-year-old child maid Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah in Ranipur and the video of her death went viral on social media.

“SHO Khanwahin Ghani Dayo issuing threats to abduct or kill me,” Fatima’s mother has complained. “He is using filthy language against my late daughter,” she said.

“SHO Khanwahin police has been a henchman of Ranipur pirs,” she alleged and demanded protection against Khanwahin police officer.

Caretaker home minister of Sindh during his visit to the family had directed for action against the SHO, who is still holding the SHO charge.

Police on Friday ‘arrested’ Pir Fayyaz Shah, co-accused in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said Fayyaz Shah was taken into custody when he was going back to his haveli after addressing a press conference.

The Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad bench had granted an interim bail to Fayyaz Shah.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court granted five days of physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused, Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case.

The postmortem report of the girl had confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested main accused Asad Shah.