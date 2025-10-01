Alastair Campbel instantly fascinated with Lady Diana, says biography

Based on a newly released royal biography, Alastair Campbell, who served as Tony Blair’s press secretary, was “instantly smitten” after his 1995 encounter with Princess Diana.

The take into account originated from Power and the Palace, a work by royal author Valentine Low that examines the connection between the monarchy and prime ministers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Low remembered that Diana was having dinner with Tony and Cherie Blair at Hyde Park Gardens after the local elections when Campbell came to pick up Blair for the Labour headquarters.

According to Low, Campbell’s abilities were commended by the Princess of Wales, who also quipped that she wished her own press officer had comparable talent.

Read More: Lady Diana’s niece captures hearts with sweet engagement photos

Then, Blair introduced the two of them, igniting a short yet unforgettable interaction.

Campbell subsequently confessed in his diary that he was “lost in the beauty” of Diana, describing her as “absolutely, spellbindingly, drop-dead gorgeous.”

In addition, coworkers observed Campbell’s obsession, as Blair’s chief of staff Jonathan Powell remembered that Diana made him “a bit besotted.”

Another high-ranking Labour figure characterized Campbell’s response as “ridiculous,” pointing out that he even speculated that Diana “really fancied” him.

The outlet reported that Princess Diana encountered Campbell again in January 1997, when she attended a dinner in Hackney with the Blairs, Campbell, and his partner Fiona.

According to Low, the atmosphere was tense at first, with Blair uncertain of how to act towards Diana, fluctuating between flirtation and treating her as a dignitary.

Though Campbell stayed enchanted, having once admitted in his diary that he adored her laugh, Blair was more reserved.

The ex-prime minister recognized Diana’s charm and emotional intelligence in his memoirs but also viewed her as “manipulative and determined.”

Sadly, only a few months later, in August 1997, Diana died in a car accident in Paris.

Following the events, Blair, with Campbell’s assistance, became well-known for his homage in which he referred to her as “the people’s princess.” This expression is now a fundamental part of her legacy.