Alba Baptista welcomes first child with Chris Evans

It seems Captain America Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have had a life-changing year. The Avengers actor and his wife have reportedly welcomed their first child together — a piece of news the couple never publicly hinted at, yet one that has their fans overjoyed.

Sources close to the pair said that the baby arrived recently, though, in typical Evans and Alba Baptista fashion, details remain strictly under wraps. The two have never been ones to live loudly online; instead, they’ve built their relationship away from red carpets and interviews.

However, Parade has reportedly confirmed both the name and gender of the couple’s first child — a baby girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

Alba Baptista, 28, who first drew international attention for her performance in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, married Chris Evans, 44, in 2023. Their wedding was intimate — one ceremony in Portugal, Baptista’s home country, and another on the East Coast of the U.S. Those who know them say it reflected exactly who they are: grounded, private, and focused on the people who matter most.

For Alba Baptista, this new chapter comes amid a growing international career. Friends describe her as “composed but fiercely dedicated,” balancing her work commitments with what now seems to be a new role — motherhood. Baptista has not commented publicly, though fans noticed her recent absence from public events, sparking quiet speculation that something was changing behind the scenes.

Chris Evans, long admired for his turn as Captain America, has spoken before about wanting a family. He once admitted that fame felt secondary to finding real connection, saying his happiest moments come from simple, personal routines rather than movie premieres. That sentiment now feels prophetic.

Neither Evans nor Alba Baptista has confirmed the birth, and it’s unlikely they will anytime soon. Both have mastered the art of keeping their private life exactly that — private. Still, news of their baby has struck a chord with fans who’ve followed their understated love story from the start.

In a world obsessed with oversharing, Alba Baptista and Chris Evans have managed to do the impossible: start a family on their own terms, far from the flashbulbs, and entirely in peace.