ALBM: Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan film's first teaser released

The highly anticipated first teaser for the upcoming Pakistani film Aag Lagay Basti Mai (ALBM) has dropped, starring superstar duo Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.

Jointly produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films, the 1:05 teaser opens with vibrant, chaotic glimpses of a lively basti (neighborhood), building to dramatic moments between the leads amid colorful festivities and intense emotions.

A deep voiceover narration sets the tone, and we hear the famous hen that laid golden eggs story surrounding the lead couple, followed by quick cuts of Mahira and Fahad in playful yet charged encounters. The teaser culminates in a title reveal with the full line “Aag Lagay Basti Mai,” and a surprise cameo by Tabish Hashmi, drawing cheers.

Directed and written by Bilal Atif Khan, Aag Lagay Basti Mai is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid al-Fitr 2026. ALBM marks the big-screen debut for Big Bang Entertainment, the powerhouse production house behind numerous hit television dramas.

Both Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan have a huge fan base making ALBM a must-watch for all cinemagoers this Eid.