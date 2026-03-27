ALBM: Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan’s Crime-Comedy Shatters Records

KARACHI: Just days into its Eid Ul Fitr 2026 release, Aag Lagay Basti Mein (ALBM) has stormed the global box office, delivering one of the strongest openings in Pakistani cinema history.

The high-octane crime-comedy starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan has already grossed an impressive Rs 27.2 crore worldwide in its first three days, with Rs 16.2 crore from Pakistan alone and Rs 11 crore from overseas markets.

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This record-breaking performance not only marks the biggest Eid opening weekend ever in Pakistan — comfortably surpassing previous benchmarks like Love Guru (Rs 12.8 crore) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (Rs 11.3 crore) — but also leaves rival release Bullah far behind, especially in North America where ALBM collected Rs 4.59 crore ($165K) compared to its competitor’s meagre Rs 20.9 lakh.

In the UAE, the film smashed Day 1 records with AED 200K (approx. Rs 1.5 crore), while strong holds continue across the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, proving the star power of Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan transcends borders. Early estimates suggest the momentum is building, with packed houses and repeat viewings driving the numbers higher.

Why Audiences Are Loving Aag Lagay Basti Mein

Critics and viewers alike are calling it a pure “paisa vasool” Eid entertainer — a riotous blend of sharp comedy, edge-of-the-seat crime capers, and heartfelt moments that perfectly captures the festive spirit. Fahad Mustafa delivers a career-best performance with his explosive energy, impeccable comic timing, and magnetic screen presence, while Mahira Khan lights up every frame with her effortless charm and star power.

Newcomer Tabish Hashmi has emerged as the surprise breakout star — audiences are raving about his “God-gifted” comic genius and scene-stealing debut, with many declaring him the film’s secret weapon. The chemistry between the leads, combined with grand visuals, laugh-out-loud one-liners, and a relatable story of two struggling cleaners (Barkat and Almaas) who stumble into bigger trouble, has created unbeatable word-of-mouth.

Social media is flooded with glowing reactions: “Best Eid movie ever!”, “Non-stop entertainment from start to finish”, and “Fahad + Mahira = magic”. Even those who noted the humour occasionally feels loud agree it’s exactly what families and friends crave during Eid celebrations