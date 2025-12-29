ALBM: Mahira Khan & Fahad Mustafa Spark Frenzy with Cryptic Teaser Announcement

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have officially kicked off the countdown for their upcoming film, ALBM, teasing fans with an intriguing first glimpse.

On Monday, December 29, the duo took to Instagram to announce that the film’s teaser will be released on January 3, 2026. Sharing a cryptic clip, the lead actors wrote: “Behind the masks are faces you know… and a story you don’t. Get ready for the first glimpse! Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan bring you the ALBM teaser on 3rd Jan 2026! Mark the date!”

The teaser clip features Khan and Mustafa wearing red masks as they appear to be hiding, a visual that has instantly sparked curiosity among fans. This announcement follows Fahad Mustafa’s recent confirmation that filming has wrapped. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star shared a photo of the film’s clapperboard on Instagram, noting: “That’s a wrap on ALBM. Months of passion, precision, and storytelling captured on camera. Now begins the countdown… much more coming your way soon.”

ALBM is written and directed by Bilal Altaf Khan and produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films. Notably, the movie marks the big-screen debut for Big Bang Entertainment, a production house renowned for its long string of successful television dramas.