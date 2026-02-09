ALBM Trailer: Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan Ignite the Screen in 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein'

The wait is finally over! On February 9, 2026, the official trailer for the highly anticipated Pakistani film ALBM (full title: Aag Lagay Basti Mein) dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. Starring the powerhouse duo of Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, this project has been one of the most talked-about releases in Pakistan, and the trailer delivers exactly the chaos, comedy, and intensity everyone was hoping for.

The project first teased audiences in late 2025 with a cryptic first look featuring masked figures and the intriguing tagline: “Behind the masks are faces you know… and a story you don’t.” Fans quickly speculated about the meaning of ALBM, and the mystery only grew when the first teaser arrived on January 3, 2026. That short glimpse introduced themes of greed, moral dilemmas, and escalating chaos — cleverly nodding to the classic fable of the golden goose while promising a modern, high-stakes twist.

Now, the full ALBM trailer release has revealed much more. It portrays a moral battlefield where Fahad Mustafa fights for the “right way” and Mahira Khan pursues the “fast way.” The result? Crisis ignites, confusion explodes, and pure carnage ensues — all wrapped in sharp comedy and edge-of-your-seat moments. Supporting stars Tabish Hashmi and Javed Sheikh add their signature energy, turning the film into a wild ensemble ride.

Aag Lagay Basti Mein (ALBM) is written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan and produced under the banners of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on Eid ul Fitr 2026, positioning it as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. With two of Pakistan’s most beloved and bankable stars reuniting on the big screen, expectations are sky-high. Industry voices, including wishes from peers like Fawad Khan, have already poured in, adding to the buzz.

Fans are reacting strongly to the trailer’s high-energy visuals, witty undertones, and the electric chemistry between Fahad and Mahira. Many are calling it a fresh, bold departure that could redefine commercial Pakistani cinema.