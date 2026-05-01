Alden Ehrenreich unveiled a list of top actors who annoyed him the most.

During an interview with Variety about his experience with notable stars. When he was asked to share which trait of his fellow co-stars frustrates him, he stated that those who appear on set without any preparation vex him.

He said, “I’ve had experiences of being on sets where there’s a ton of money involved, and everybody’s got to do their job for this take because a thing has to blow up in the background.”

Ehrenreich further noted, “And then people, especially people who are very established, come in and don’t know their lines, which is, you know, the basic unit of your job”.

He went on and noted that some unprepared stars claim that avoiding memorization of lines helps them perform naturally, which he rejected, stating that this approach does not benefit them in the long run.

He quipped, “There’s an ethos of ‘Well, I don’t memorize because then I keep it fresh.’ There are people for whom, I guess, that works. But I’ve watched people not doing that, where it meant the whole crew gets home later and producers are spending more.”

“Especially when it’s someone who’s a big name, the fact that no one feels comfortable being like, ‘Hey, you need to know your lines,’” Alden Ehrenreich said.