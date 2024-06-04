Alec Baldwin, wife announce reality show “The Baldwins”

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin announced their TLC reality show ‘The Baldwins’ set to air in 2025.

The couple announced the reality show in an Instagram video showing their seven children running around the house screaming, Variety reported.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” said Alec Baldwin in the video.

“Home is the place we love to be most,” he added.

Per TLC: “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

The announcement of the show came amid the legal troubles Alec Baldwin is facing in relation to the death of Rust movie cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The actor’s trial is scheduled for July for his manslaughter indictment.

He could be sentenced to prison for 18 months if the jury finds him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Hollywood star was accused of negligently pointing his gun at Hutchins and pulling the trigger while preparing to film a scene.

Earlier, his legal team sought the court to drop the indictment, however, their plea was rejected.

It is pertinent to mention that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who loaded a live bullet into Alec Baldwin’s gun, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.