Aleem Khan discusses Sindh’s road projects with Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Communications Aleem Khan called on Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project and other road projects in the province.

Federal secretary communications, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and other officials accompanied with the minister.

Sindh’s CM highlighted the need of the continuation of the motorway from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar. “The motorway’s objective could not be fulfilled until the Karachi Port connects with other parts of the country,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“Scores of the motorways have been completed but the M-6 is yet to be implemented,” he said.

Aleem Khan also said that connecting motorways to Karachi port has been must, otherwise the project will remain incomplete.

He told the CM that the M-6 project has been divided in five sections, funding of three sections has been completed, while work has been underway for remaining sections. “M-6 being built with the federal government and banks’ funding”.

Sindh CM said that the implementation of the project by the public-private partnership will delay it, “We could provide Rs 40 to 50 billion by bridge finance”.

“We want an immediate beginning of the work on M-6,” Sindh CM said.

He also urged for early completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan road adding that 66 KM road has been completed.

“The road’s work has begun,” Aleem Khan said.

M-10 Motorway Project

The meeting discussed Karachi to Hyderabad new M-10 motorway project, with the route from the ICI Bridge KPT via Gulbai and Hub Chowki to Hyderabad.

The session also decided about complete planning of the M-10 motorway project, which will facilitate the heavy and port traffic direct to Hyderabad.

Lyari Expressway

The NHA informed the meeting that an audit has declared the Lyari Expressway unsuitable for heavy traffic. Chief Minister suggested improvement of the interchanges of the Lyari Expressway.

“The objective of the expressway was bringing traffic from the port to the motorway, which was not achieved,” CM said. “The expressway lands at Sohrab Goth where local and port traffic run side by side,” he said. “A service road is required at Sohrab Goth to keep the local and heavy traffic separate,” CM said.

The meeting decided to seek an engineering solution of the traffic jam at Sohrab Goth.