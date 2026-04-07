Aleem Khan directs completion of NHA projects in Sindh

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan has ordered to accelerate work on major highway projects in Sindh, warning that delays will no longer be tolerated.

Abdul Aleem Khan, issued the directive during a visit to the regional office of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Karachi.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Aleem Khan was briefed on the progress of infrastructure projects across Sindh, with discussions focusing on administrative bottlenecks and security concerns affecting implementation.

A comprehensive review was conducted of major Highways including N-120, N-110, N-5, N-55, and the M-6 Motorway.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan issued clear directives to expedite pending projects, emphasizing that delays will no longer be tolerated.

The minister called for immediate action to speed up pending work and stressed that construction quality and transparency would not be compromised.

He also approved the formation of special teams to address operational challenges on highways in Sindh.

Key decisions were also taken regarding the repair and expansion of bridges along with a strategic review of the toll tax collection system to ensure better resource management.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also directed that future toll plazas across Sindh should adopt a uniform design, aimed at ensuring smoother travel for the public.

He also announced performance-based incentives for NHA staff tied to revenue targets and project milestones.

He also directed the General Manager to submit weekly reports prioritizing rehabilitation work and eliminating unnecessary expenditures.

At the conclusion of the visit, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing world-class travel facilities.

He stressed the need to modernize procurement processes and contract structuring for the M-6 Motorway to ensure the highest standards.

Abdul Aleem Khan reiterated that no effort will be spared in serving the public and emphasized that accountability and performance are fundamental benchmarks for the National Highway Authority.