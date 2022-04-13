‘Aleem Khan was slapped by Hamza Shehbaz’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday claimed that he has confirmed reports that disgruntled PTI MPA Aleem Khan was slapped by PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz over an argument, ARY News reported.

Chohan claimed that Aleem Khan and his group of three were expecting that they will get the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly by ditching Usman Buzdar and PTI but now their new allies are crushing their dreams.

“I have reports that there was a brawl between Hamza Shehbaz and Aleem Khan and the latter was slapped,” said Chohan.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the Aleem Khan group consisted of three people, out of which, one female MPA is now with PPP so their situation is pathetic.

Chohan claimed that the brawl occurred in the Lahore hotel where according to him “the PML-N is buying MPAs’ loyalties’.

It is pertinent to note here that the rumours of a rift between Hamza Shehbaz and Aleem Khan are doing rounds on social media since yesterday but both the PML-N leader and Khan have denied that there are any such differences among them ahead of an all-important CM Punjab election.

PTI and allies are backing PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while PML-N and allies are backing PM’s son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the CM Punjab slot.

The election is scheduled to take place on April 16.

