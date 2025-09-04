Sher Afzal Marwat must join another party: Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has strongly rejected Sher Afzal Marwat’s association with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after securing bail for her son, Aleema Khan said that if her son could be released, then other political prisoners should also be freed. She further declared that the sentence handed down to the PTI founder was illegal.

Addressing a question about Sher Afzal Marwat’s role in PTI, she clarified that he has no link with the party and that responding to his statements is unnecessary.

She emphasised that Imran Khan himself had expelled Marwat from PTI, and therefore he should refrain from commenting on the party’s affairs.

Aleema Khan further suggested that Sher Afzal Marwat should consider joining another political party instead of making remarks about PTI.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, the sister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, spoke to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, addressing concerns about the PTI founder’s health.

Aleema Khan emphasized that the PTI founder is in good health, refuting rumors circulating on social media as baseless and misleading. Aleema urged that his medical checkup should be conducted in the presence of his personal doctors to ensure transparency and trust.

She noted that her sister Uzma Khan, a doctor herself, had inquired about the Imran Khan’s health, further confirming his stable condition.

Aleema criticized the spread of sensationalized health-related rumors and called on the media and social media users to verify information with credible sources before reporting.

She also mentioned that only Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI chairman, was allowed to meet the PTI founder Imran Khan, highlighting restricted access to him.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan clarified that there has been no disagreement or argument with Salman Akram Raja, stating that he remains their legal counsel and is considered “like family.”