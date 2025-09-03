Aleema Khan dismisses health rumors about PTI founder

LAHORE: Aleema Khan, sister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, spoke to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, addressing concerns about the PTI founder’s health.

Aleema Khan emphasized that the PTI founder is in good health, refuting rumors circulating on social media as baseless and misleading. Aleema urged that his medical checkup should be conducted in the presence of his personal doctors to ensure transparency and trust.

She noted that her sister Uzma Khan, a doctor herself, had inquired about the Imran Khan’s health, further confirming his stable condition.

Aleema criticized the spread of sensationalized health-related rumors and called on the media and social media users to verify information with credible sources before reporting.

She also mentioned that only Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI chairman, was allowed to meet the PTI founder Imran Khan, highlighting restricted access to him.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, had clarified that there has been no disagreement or argument with Salman Akram Raja, stating that he remains their legal counsel and is considered “like family.”

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan dismissed rumours of a dispute with Raja. “There has been no harsh exchange with Salman Akram Raja. He is our lawyer and like family. It might be a personal matter for him,” she said.

When asked about the upcoming by-elections, Imran Khan’s sister acknowledged that the matter was under discussion but stressed that any decision would ultimately be made by the party leadership.

Commenting on the ongoing crackdown on PTI workers and supporters, Aleema Khan said, “Arrests won’t make a difference. I don’t understand why children are being picked up. I’ve also said they can arrest me too.”

It is worth noting that, Salman Akram Raja had announced his decision to step down from his position as PTI’s Secretary General.