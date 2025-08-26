Aleema Khan rules out differences with Salman Akram Raja, says he is 'family'

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, has clarified that there has been no disagreement or argument with Salman Akram Raja, stating that he remains their legal counsel and is considered “like family.”

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan dismissed rumours of a dispute with Raja. “There has been no harsh exchange with Salman Akram Raja. He is our lawyer and like family. It might be a personal matter for him,” she said.

When asked about the upcoming by-elections, Aleema acknowledged that the matter is under discussion but stressed that any decision would ultimately be made by the party leadership.

Commenting on the ongoing crackdown on PTI workers and supporters, Aleema Khan said, “Arrests won’t make a difference. I don’t understand why children are being picked up. I’ve also said they can arrest me too.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Uzma Khan stated that the party founder had clearly advised against participating in the by-elections, arguing that it would only harm the party and provide justification for the “unjust disqualifications.”

Read more: Aleema Khan’s son arrested in May 9 cases, confirms Lahore police

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, Salman Akram Raja had announced his decision to step down from his position as PTI’s Secretary General.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Raja said he would be formally requesting to resign from the position, though he would continue to offer legal services to the party.