Aleema Khan’s son arrested in May 9 cases, confirms Lahore police

Lahore police have confirmed the arrest of Shahrez Khan, son of Aleema Khan, in connection with cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Speaking to the media, the DIG Investigation Lahore confirmed that Shahrez was wanted by Lahore police for his alleged involvement in multiple May 9-related cases.

The arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on those accused of orchestrating or participating in unrest and violence during the May 9 events.

It should be noted that Aleema claimed that four ‘masked armed men abducted’ her son Shahrez from his home.

Aleema Khan said that the armed men, dressed in plain clothes, entered the house through the kitchen.

Her son was on the upper floor of the house with his wife and father, she added. The armed men harassed the divers in the house as well.

“Last night, several plainclothes armed men stormed my residence in Lahore. They brutally assaulted our staff, harassed my daughter-in-law, and forcibly took away my son, Shahrez Khan, in front of his two young daughters,” she wrote in a post on X.

Showing resilience amid hard times, Aleema said for over three years, the “fascist regime” had unleashed a reign of terror, raiding thousands of homes, abducting and harassing countless innocent civilians. “Yet, despite their brutality, they have failed to break Imran Khan,” she maintained.