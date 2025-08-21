SC grants bail to PTI founder in eight May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has approved bail for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in eight cases related to the events of May 9, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui, presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Afridi questioned the prosecution, asking, “Apart from oral and electronic evidence, what else do you have against the accused?”

Justice Shafi Siddiqui inquired about the date of the FIR, to which Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi responded that the FIR was registered on May 9.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the police had sought permission from a magistrate to conduct three tests, including a polygraph, and that the SC had also allowed approaching the trial court for this purpose.

However, he stated that the accused did not undergo the tests despite court approval.

Chief Justice Afridi remarked, “If that is the case, legal consequences will follow. But why are you insisting so much? The trial court will evaluate the evidence.”

Justice Hasan Rizvi asked, “Are such tests usually conducted in other criminal cases as well?” Prosecutor Naqvi maintained that strong evidence existed against the accused.

Chief Justice Afridi reiterated, “Such evidence must be proven in the trial court.”

Justice Rizvi also observed that the accused was on bail for two months after the incident and questioned whether that period was insufficient for police investigation.

Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar maintained that his client had already been denied bail by the Lahore High Court in November last year, and that the case remained pending for six months before any progress was made.

He further said that Imrna Khan is not even nominated in five cases of May 9.

After arguments from both sides, the SC bench headed by CJP Afridi approved bail of Imran Khan in eight cases.

The SC also ordered release of Imran Khan in eight May 9 cases.