Chief Justice bars PTI founder’s sisters from speaking during proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petitions until 10:30 am tomorrow after the special prosecutor, falls ill, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case. During proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar argued that the case had already seen repeated delays in the High Court, with 16 hearings and eight prosecutors being replaced.

He said that the prosecution had filed numerous adjournment requests which caused unnecessary prolongation.

Safdar requested that at least arguments from the defense be heard, but the Chief Justice remarked that the court would first hear the prosecution’s position. “The prosecution must justify how the High Court ruling can be sustained,” the Chief Justice observed.

The Supreme Court also rejected a plea seeking permission for Imran Khan’s sisters to speak in court. “Only lawyers may present arguments; no family member can address the bench,” the Chief Justice stated.

Counsel Salman Safdar maintained that Imran Khan had already been denied bail by the Lahore High Court in November last year, and that the case remained pending for six months before any progress was made.

He added that the defense had grown weary of repeated delays.

“We assure you, no long adjournments will be granted,” the Chief Justice responded, reiterating that the matter would be taken up again tomorrow.

This hearing marks another development in the ongoing legal challenges faced by Imran Khan, as the PTI founder continues to contest multiple cases in the courts.

Also Read: SC issues notice to Punjab govt over PTI founder’s appeals

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding appeals filed by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.

According to reports, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi raised questions on whether final observations could be given in a bail case.

The court directed the prosecution department to prepare on legal questions and adjourned the matter until 19 August.

Imran Khan’s legal team and the opposing lawyers were instructed to assist the court on the identified legal issues.

The Chief Justice made it clear that the Supreme Court would not issue any finding that could affect another case involving PTI founder.