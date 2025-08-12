SC issues notice to Punjab govt over PTI founder’s appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding appeals filed by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi raised questions on whether final observations could be given in a bail case.

The court directed the prosecution department to prepare on legal questions and adjourned the matter until 19 August.

Imran Khan’s legal team and the opposing lawyers were instructed to assist the court on the identified legal issues.

The Chief Justice made it clear that the Supreme Court would not issue any finding that could affect another case involving PTI founder.

The hearing was adjourned after the court stated that only the prosecution would be given notice for now, with both sides expected to be ready with legal arguments at the next session.

Also Read: KP govt reacts to PTI founder’s statement on tribal military operation

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s statement on military operation in tribal areas.

According to Chief Minister’s spokesperson Faraz Ahmed Mughal, the KP government has not confirmed the authenticity of a statement attributed to Imran Khan.

The statement, posted on Imran Khan’s X account, urged KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to block any federal military operation in the province and its tribal areas, warning that such actions could harm the relationship between the institution and public.

The spokesperson stated that Chief Minister Gandapur has repeatedly affirmed that the KP government is a trust bestowed upon him by the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

He emphasized that Gandapur would step down from his position whenever directed by Imran Khan.

However, the spokesperson noted that despite being Chief Minister, Gandapur is unable to meet his leader due to restrictions.

The KP government, under Gandapur’s leadership, is actively working to establish peace and security in the province, Mughal said.