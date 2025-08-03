KP govt reacts to PTI founders’ statement on tribal military operation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s statement on military operation in tribal areas, ARY News reported.

According to Chief Minister’s spokesperson Faraz Ahmed Mughal, the KP government has not confirmed the authenticity of a statement attributed to Imran Khan.

The statement, posted on Imran Khan’s X account, urged KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to block any federal military operation in the province and its tribal areas, warning that such actions could harm the relationship between the institution and public.

The spokesperson stated that Chief Minister Gandapur has repeatedly affirmed that the KP government is a trust bestowed upon him by the PTI founder. He emphasized that Gandapur would step down from his position whenever directed by Imran Khan.

However, the spokesperson noted that despite being Chief Minister, Gandapur is unable to meet his leader due to restrictions.

The KP government, under Gandapur’s leadership, is actively working to establish peace and security in the province, Mughal said.

To address terrorism, the government has initiated regional tribal jirgas, with one held at the Chief Minister’s House yesterday, attended by tribal elders. These jirgas aim to foster dialogue and consensus among stakeholders.

The spokesperson announced that a grand tribal consultative jirga will be formed following these regional meetings to further address security concerns.

He added that the KP government is committed to making significant and final decisions to improve the law and order situation in the province soon. These efforts reflect the government’s focus on restoring peace through dialogue and collaboration with local communities, aligning with the PTI’s stance on avoiding military confrontations in favor of negotiations.