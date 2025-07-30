Gandapur chairs KP apex committee, rules out military operation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee on Wednesday underscored that winning public trust is essential for the success of counterterrorism efforts, as CM Gandapur ruled out military operations in the province.

A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Apex Committee was held on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The session reviewed the province’s overall security situation, with particular attention to the newly merged tribal districts.

Participants included Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Omer Ahmad Bukhari, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, and other senior civil and military officials. Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Bajaur, Khyber, and North Waziristan were also invited as special participants.

Officials briefed the committee on the prevailing security challenges. The meeting concluded that gaining public trust is essential to effectively counter terrorism. It emphasised the need for stronger coordination between civil administration, police, security forces, and intelligence agencies to conduct decisive operations.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Gandapur issued a video statement outlining key outcomes. He stressed the importance of unity and warned of efforts to create distrust between the government, the public, and security forces.

He urged citizens to actively identify and resist those supporting terrorists — whether due to fear, greed, or other motives. The Chief Minister explained that terrorists often use populated areas as cover, deliberately launching attacks from civilian zones to provoke responses that could lead to civilian casualties.

This tactic, he said, is intended to drive a wedge between the people and the state, and therefore it is imperative to expel terrorists from residential communities.

He called on the public to reject the presence of terrorists in their communities, describing police and military personnel as “guests” who deserve respect and protection in line with local traditions. Any attack on them, he said, must be met with a unified and forceful response, citing it as a moral, religious, and cultural obligation.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of a series of Jirgas starting August 2, beginning at the divisional level and involving local elders, political leaders, and stakeholders to gather input and address concerns. A grand Jirga will follow to develop a comprehensive policy and action plan in consultation with all stakeholders.

He clarified that the government has no plans for operations that would lead to mass displacement, acknowledging the severe socio-economic consequences. However, he stressed that where the presence of terrorists is confirmed, precise and targeted actions will be carried out to avoid civilian harm.

Addressing misinformation circulating on social media, the Chief Minister rejected claims that the province’s mineral resources were being handed over to external parties. He termed such narratives as part of an enemy-driven campaign to create confusion and mistrust.