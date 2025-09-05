Viral Video: Egg hurled at Aleema Khan in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An egg was thrown at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet, showing an egg being hurled at Aleema Khan during her media interaction outside Adiala Jail.

Aleema Khan had just met Imran Khan at Adiala Jail when, during a press briefing, two unidentified women suddenly threw an egg at her. The incident caused immediate chaos at the scene.

PTI workers quickly surrounded Aleema Khan to protect her from any further attacks. Enraged by the act, several workers moved towards the women in retaliation. However, police officers intervened promptly, detaining both women involved and taking them into custody.

The suspects were transported in a police vehicle to Chowki Adiala for further investigation. As the police vehicle was leaving the scene, some PTI supporters tried to block its path and allegedly attempted to damage the vehicle.

After the incident, Aleema Khan safely left the area in her car.

