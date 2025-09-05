Party ties of women behind Aleema Khan egg attack revealed

RAWALPINDI: The party affiliation of the women involved in the egg attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has been revealed, according to police.

An egg was thrown today at Aleema Khan during her media interaction outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media.

Aleema Khan had just met Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail. After the meeting, she was holding a press briefing when two unidentified women suddenly hurled an egg at her, causing immediate chaos.

PTI workers quickly surrounded Aleema Khan to protect her from further attacks. Enraged, several workers moved toward the women in retaliation. However, police intervened promptly and detained both women.

The suspects were transported in a police vehicle to Chowki Adiala for further investigation. As the police vehicle was leaving the scene, some PTI supporters tried to block its path and allegedly attempted to damage the vehicle.

Following preliminary investigations, police claimed that the women attackers actually belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) itself.

Police further disclosed that the government employees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were protesting for their demands. The protesters included members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerk Association.

According to police, the egg was thrown after Aleema Khan did not respond to the women’s questions during the media interaction, which led to the untoward incident.