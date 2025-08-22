Police detain Aleema Khan’s second son in May 9 case

LAHORE: Authorities have detained Sher Shah, the second son of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, police confirmed the arrest, stating that Aleema Khan’s second son, Sher Shah, was taken into custody in connection with the May 9 case. The SSP Investigation also verified the detention.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court approved eight-day physical remand for Shahrez Khan, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Shahrez Khan, who is the son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, was arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. The hearing was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Manzar Ali Gul.

Speaking to the media, the DIG Investigation Lahore confirmed that Shahrez was wanted by Lahore police for his alleged involvement in multiple May 9-related cases.

The arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on those accused of orchestrating or participating in unrest and violence during the May 9 events.

It should be noted that Aleema claimed that four ‘masked armed men abducted’ her son Shahrez from his home.

Aleema Khan said that the armed men, dressed in plain clothes, entered the house through the kitchen.

Her son was on the upper floor of the house with his wife and father, she added. The armed men harassed the divers in the house as well.

“Last night, several plainclothes armed men stormed my residence in Lahore. They brutally assaulted our staff, harassed my daughter-in-law, and forcibly took away my son, Shahrez Khan, in front of his two young daughters,” she wrote in a post on X.

Showing resilience amid hard times, Aleema said for over three years, the “fascist regime” had unleashed a reign of terror, raiding thousands of homes, abducting and harassing countless innocent civilians. “Yet, despite their brutality, they have failed to break Imran Khan,” she maintained.