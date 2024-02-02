26.9 C
Friday, February 2, 2024
FIA orders inquiry against Aleema Khan for inciting violence

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Friday ordered an inquiry against Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan for inciting violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA has issued an inquiry notice to Aleema Khan for committing cyber crime; inciting violence and hate speech.

The sister of PTI founder was summoned to the cybercrime reporting center on February 3 to present her stance and clarify her statements.

In case, Aleema Khan doesn’t appear before the FIA, the investigation authority will consider that she has nothing to state in her defense.

It is important to mention here that her brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court on Wednesday in Toshakhana case.

The legal troubles for the PTI founder intensified, as the court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.

