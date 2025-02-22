WATCH: Alex Carey takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Phil Salt

Australia’s Alex Carey grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss England’s opening batter Phil Salt during their game at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday amid the absence of their frontline pacers.

The ODI World Cup 2023 champions gave the responsibility of pace-bowling to Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Dwarshuis handed Australia their first breakthrough in the second over with the help of Alex Carey, who was stationed at mid-on.

Ben Dwarshuis delivered a fuller delivery to England’s in-form opening batter Phil Salt at the leg stumps, enticing him to shuttle leg-side and play it over the fielder positioned at mid-on.

While Salt Phil went through with his shot as the ball sailed toward the mid-on, Alex Carey cut short his stay by flying to his right and pulling off an incredible one-handed catch in the air.

The right-handed batter was dismissed on 10 off six balls as England lost their first wicket in their opening game against Australia at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

The two sides have faced off in five games in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy.

England have the upper hand, having won three games while Australia triumphed in two matches.