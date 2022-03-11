Pak vs Aus: Alex Carey leaves teammates in fits of laughter

Australian cricketer Alex Carey hilariously walked straight into a swimming pool at a hotel, left fellow players in fits of laughter.

On Thursday, a fellow Australian cricketer Pat Cummins shared a couple of short video clips of Alex Carey on his Instagram account, captioned with a series of laughing tear emojis, which sees the latter – busy talking with his teammates, walked straight into a swimming pool at a Karachi hotel.

As soon as the wicketkeeper stepped into the water, the recorder of the video and fellow players burst into laughter, while the poor man struggled upon being wet.

The videos which went viral across social media platforms and garnered thousands of likes from social users further see Carey throwing his mobile phone to the fellow players as everyone around enjoyed the hearty moment and couldn’t stop themselves from laughing.

Brett Lee dropped a humorous comment on the post saying, “his phone will be ringing wet 😂”.

It is pertinent to mention that the first test battle between Australia and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium resulted in a draw, both teams are set to face each other in the second test starting on Saturday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

