Alex Cooper, the popular host of “Call Her Daddy,” and her husband Matt Kaplan are facing marital strain amid allegations of Kaplan’s toxic behavior at their production company, Unwell Network.

The couple, who got married in April 2024, are reportedly sleeping in separate rooms, with sources citing “a lot of tension” in their marriage.

Kaplan, who co-founded Unwell Network with Cooper, has been accused of berating and threatening staff members, with some employees claiming he yelled at them and warned them they’d struggle to find work in Hollywood if they made mistakes.

One veteran crew member even broke down in tears after a confrontation with Kaplan. Formal complaints have been filed, and some staff members have threatened to quit.

The controversy has also sparked concerns about Cooper’s business decisions, with insiders suggesting Kaplan has too much influence over her career.

Cooper’s inner circle is reportedly worried about the impact on her brand and empire.

About Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper is a powerhouse in the podcasting world, best known for hosting “Call Her Daddy,” a wildly popular podcast that’s all about relationships, dating, and female empowerment.

Born on August 21, 1994, in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Cooper’s rise to fame began when she co-created “Call Her Daddy” with Sofia Franklyn in 2018. The podcast quickly gained traction, and by 2021, Cooper signed a $60 million deal with Spotify, making her one of the highest-paid female podcasters.

Career Highlights:

Podcasting Prodigy: Cooper’s podcast has become a go-to platform for celebrities and influencers, featuring guests like Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and Victoria Beckham.

Media Mogul: She launched The Unwell Network in 2023, focusing on Gen Z content and securing a $125 million deal with SiriusXM in 2024.

Author and Advocate: Cooper’s book is reportedly in the works, and she’s passionate about mental health awareness and women’s empowerment.