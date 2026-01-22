Alex Cooper avoids explicit conversation on the show

Alex Cooper acted wittingly during Michelle Obama’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the show, Alex Cooper steered the conversation away from sex and relationships and toward broader social and personal themes.

On Wednesday, there was a prominent tonal shift during their conversation, which originally rose to prominence for its candid discussions about dating and intimacy.

At the start of the interview, Cooper explained that there were two possible directions for the conversation. One option reflected the show’s early roots, centred on sex and relationships, while the other focused on women’s experiences, leadership, and public life. Cooper chose the latter, acknowledging Obama’s global stature and influence. The former first lady agreed with the decision, joking that diving into sex talk at this stage would feel “sad”.

The episode instead featured a wide-ranging discussion about Michelle Obama’s life in and after the White House. Obama reflected on parenting daughters Malia and Sasha while living under constant public scrutiny, including the challenges of arranging ordinary childhood experiences like playdates during her family’s time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 2009 to 2017.

Cooper and Obama also discussed the realities women face in politics, particularly the barriers and pressures surrounding the prospect of a woman running for president in the United States. Obama spoke candidly about the intense criticism she endured as first lady and the resilience required to navigate life in the public eye.

The conversation briefly touched on current political speculation, including rumours of a potential third presidential run by Donald Trump. Obama dismissed any notion of her husband, former President Barack Obama, re-entering the race, making it clear that such a scenario is not under consideration.

Michelle Obama’s appearance underscored Call Her Daddy‘s evolving format, demonstrating the podcast’s ability to adapt its tone while maintaining cultural relevance through high-profile, substantive interviews.

Michelle Obama was born in Chicago and raised on the South Side of the city, and is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In her early legal career, she worked at the law firm Sidley Austin, where she met her future husband. She subsequently worked in nonprofits and as the associate dean of student services at the University of Chicago. Later, she served as vice president for community and external affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Centre. Michelle married Barack in 1992, and they have two daughters.