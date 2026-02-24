Alex Cooper opens up about career insecurity

Podcaster Alex Cooper has candidly spoken up about her work. Following the conclusion of the third and final season of Tell Me Lies, Jackson White was interviewed by Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy on February 18. The discussion focused on the 29-year-old actor’s depiction of Stephen DeMarco, a character known for being “toxic.”

Jackson acknowledged that he had watched the show’s latest season when questioned about it, although he admitted that he had done so from a “detached” viewpoint. “It’s very emotional to watch a lot of yourself. It kind of sucks,” he told the 31-year-old Alex.

Then, he flipped the script and asked her the same question. “Do you watch your own stuff?” the Ambulance star questioned.

“Yeah,” she responded, noting that while it wasn’t easy in the beginning, it has become easier with time. “I’ve been doing this for a while. In the early days, it was harder. But it’s still not fun,” she admitted.

Earlier this year, Alex Cooper acted wittingly during Michelle Obama’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the show, Alex Cooper steered the conversation away from sex and relationships and toward broader social and personal themes.

On Wednesday, there was a prominent tonal shift during their conversation, which originally rose to prominence for its candid discussions about dating and intimacy.

At the start of the interview, Cooper explained that there were two possible directions for the conversation. One option reflected the show’s early roots, centred on sex and relationships, while the other focused on women’s experiences, leadership, and public life. Cooper chose the latter, acknowledging Obama’s global stature and influence. The former first lady agreed with the decision, joking that diving into sex talk at this stage would feel “sad”.